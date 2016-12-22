Tanzania: Mayor - No Cash Fines for Parking Offences

Dar es Salaam — The Dar es Salaam City Council has banned cash payment as penalty for wrong parking in the city.

The Dar es Salaam Mayor, Mr Isaya Mwita, said this yesterday during a press briefing following complaints from people who complained of harassment and arbitrary arrests of motorists. The order will be effective from January 2, 2017.

He explained that the order has been in response to a series of cases that were highlighted in the media recently concerning such violations.

Mr Mwita explained that agents who are authorised to fine drivers for violating parking regulations must be in uniform and have their identification cards; use cars that have a sticker that identifies their company and show their phone number; and willing to work with the police when necessary.

He added: "It is forbidden for an agent to use abusive and offensive language. They should adhere to what their contracts require."

He ordered the use of City Council's machines (POS) instead and said, "We will no longer accept cash payment. We have realised that there is a lot of revenue lost because we do not use these machines."