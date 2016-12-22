22 December 2016

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 1,400 Graduates Storm Zamfara Assembly Over Unpaid Salaries

By Shehu Umar,Gusau

Gudau — 1, 400 graduates recruited by Zamfara state government yesterday stormed the State House of Assembly to protest non- payment of their salaries for 32 months.

The graduates who were led by Lukman Majidadi and the chairman of the Northern Youths Assembly, Zamfara state chapter, Mallam Munnir Haidara Kaura carried placards and chanted anti-government slogans.

The protesters marched from the secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress to the state House of Assembly and then terminated at the Government House in Gusau, the state capital.

Leader of the protest Lukman Majidadi told Daily Trust that they were at the State House of Assembly to press home their demands for immediate payment of their salaries following their recruitment in May 2014.

"Since May 2014 when we were recruited into the Zamfara state civil service, we were subjected to at least eight rigorous verification exercises and nothing was done. We tried to meet SSG, Head of Service, Deputy Governor, and even the executive governor himself, all to no avail," he lamented.

Addressing the protesters, the Chairman House Committee on House service Lawali Attahiru Dogon Kade said that the problems of their employment matter were being considered.

