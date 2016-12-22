Tanzania: Things Not Going Well, Traders Say

Dar es Salaam — It's not business as usual at most foodstuff markets in the city, which has left traders worried about the performance of their businesses.

A survey by The Citizen at such facilities in the city has established that not many customers have been flocking to the markets in this festive season compared to previous years.

The reason some have been advancing is economic hardship that most people are facing due to low money in circulation. This is happening even as prices of foodstuffs remain unchanged.

The survey at Kisutu and Buguruni markets yesterday showed that most people were struggling to make their ends meet this year.

Mr Juma Omary, a fruit and vegetable vendor at Kisutu Market, told The Citizen that although prices were still the same as last year's, not many customers were coming out for shopping.

"People don't have money, therefore, they have become very selective in what they buy and what they don't. It's not business as usual even as it is the festive season," he said.

The survey established that the price of rice ranged between Sh1,400 and Sh2,000 per kilo; while that of meat ranged between Sh6,000 and Sh7,000 depending on quality.

The price of a broiler chicken ranged from Sh5,000 to Sh6,000 while that of indigenous breeds was from Sh10,000 to Sh25,000 depending on the size.