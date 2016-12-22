22 December 2016

Nigeria: Niger State to Reintroduce Teachers Colleges

By Ahmed Tahir Ajobe

Minna — The Niger state government says it has concluded plans to reintroduce teachers colleges in a bid to enhance quality of basic education in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, Malam Jibrin Ndache told Daily Trust yesterday that the teachers colleges would be established in Agaie, Nasarawa-Kainji and Mararaba Dan-Dauda in the first phase of the programme.

He said a teachers' institute would also be established to coordinate the training of teachers across the state.

Malam Ndache said because of the state government's commitment to lifting the standard of education in the state, the sector was being accorded priority with the highest budget proposal of N4.1 billion for the 2017 fiscal year.

"The state government, it may interest you to know, has made appreciable achievement in giving our schools face-lift under the Whole School Development Approach (WSDA)," he said, adding that the approach would be expanded to additional 12 schools across the state.

