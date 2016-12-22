22 December 2016

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: CAF Club Competitions - North African Ties for Rangers, Ifeanyi Ubah

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, champions Rangers International Football Club of Enugu will begin their 2017 CAF Champions League campaign by visiting Algerian side JS Saoura.

The other Nigerian representative in the CAF Champions League, Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, will also be guests of AS Real Bamako of Mali in the competition's preliminary round.

This is according to the 2017 CAF inter-club competitions' draws for the preliminary and first rounds, which were conducted on Wednesday in Cairo, Egypt.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Flying Antelopes will however face Egyptian giants Zamalek in the first round, if they qualify from the preliminary round.

Zamalek were runners-up in the 2016 competition and are veteran of many battles on the continent.

Either Sony Nguema of Equatorial Guinea or Sudan's Al-Merrikh awaits Rivers United if they see off the threats of the Malians.

Rivers United are making their debut in Africa's premier club competition after finishing as runners-up in last season's NPFL.

Title-holders Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa are among eight previous winners who will participate in the competition which will be in its 21st edition.

Only Al-Ahly (Egypt), TP Mazembe (Democratic Republic of Congo) and Enyimba (Nigeria) have staged successful defence since the 1964 launch of the competition as Africa Champion Clubs Cup.

Al Ahly (2005, 2006 and 2012, 2013) and Mazembe (1967, 1968 and 2009, 2010) have twice won back-to-back titles.

Enyimba, the only Nigerian club to conquer the continent in the premier club competition, triumphed in 2003 and 2004.

In the CAF Confederation Cup, Wikki Tourists of Bauchi are away to RSLAF of Sierra Leone, while Federation Cup champions FC IfeanyiUbah host Al-Masry of Egypt in the first leg.

The first leg matches of the fixtures will be played between February 10 and February 12, while the second leg will be played one week later.

Following the review of the CAF Champions League's prize money, the champions will get a whooping sum of $2.5 million (about N1 billion).

They will then get to play in the FIFA World Club Cup, where the prize money is also mouth-watering for a club from Africa.

The runners-up will receive 1.25 million (about N500 million), while the semi-finalists will get 875,000 (about N350 million).

The quarter-finalists will pocket $650,000 (about N205 million), while the eight group stage qualifiers who fail to make the knockout stage will get $550,000 (about N173 million) each.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Why Some Federal Workers Have Not Received Salaries - Finance Minister

Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun on Wednesday in Abuja explained that the reason some federal government agencies… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.