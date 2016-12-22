Zimbabwe: Quest to Shut Down Key Operations

Quest Motor Corporation could shut down key operations at its manufacturing plant here following the introduction of Statutory Instrument 136 (SI 136) of 2016, the Financial Gazette's Companies & Markets can report.

Officials at the company said the company was headed for a complete shutdown as 90 percent of its operations have been affected by the new policy.

SI 136 treats vehicle assembling plants the same way it treats car dealers. It imposes a 10 percent duty for the import of semi knocked down skits (SKD).

Vehicle assembling plants used to import completely knocked down kits duty free.

Experts in the motor assembling industry said they could not compete with car dealers as they now enjoy slightly similar import benefits.

They said SI 136 only deals with single and double cab vehicles that are normally imported by government.

Unlike SI 13 of 1999, which governed the motor industry, the new statute does not list registered operators or the minimum benchmark of components that have to be removed for a vehicle to qualify as SKD.

"The SI is incomplete in its current form. We have asked for and are yet to get clarification from the relevant authorities on it," said Quest operations manager Carl Fernandez.

Fernandez said the legal instrument has dampened prospects of recovery for the business and this could affect downstream industries.

"It also means that the current local content development plan will be shelved. We will not be placing anymore orders with local Zimbabwean suppliers for metal forms, engineering supplies, cleaning materials, welding supplies, all paint preparation and associated paint shop supplies, batteries tyres, exhausts and springs to name a few.

"In short, there will be zero downstream beneficiation for local suppliers to the motor assembly industry. We believe this will lead to further unemployment in the sector and the country as a whole," he said.

Fernandez said SI 136 had affected five key departments at the plant.

"What we do know about semi-knocked down kits is that the breakdown level is significantly reduced when compared to completely knocked down kits.

"This will mean a loss of jobs," said Fernandez, adding that only some sections of the mechanical department would remain operational.