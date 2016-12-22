Malawi: Police Arrest 8 Tanzanians Heading to Kayerekera Mine

Malawi Police in northern border district of Karonga on Wednesday arrested 8 Tanzanian nationals for entering the country without travelling documents who were heading to Kayerekera Uranium mine site.

Confirming the development to Nyasa Times, Karonga police deputy spokesperson George Mlewa said the arrest comes after a tip-off from some residents.

He said the group was heading to Kayerekera Uranium mine site but the police are yet to establish their intention.

The group was arrested in the area of group village headman Kayuni which is close to the mine.

"We have indeed arrested eight Tanzanian nationals who entered the country without traveling documents. The group were heading to Kayerekera Uranium mine site," said Mlewa.

According to Mlewa the investigation on the matter are still underway and that the suspects are in the police custody.

The Karonga deputy police spokesperson said the group will appear before the court soon to answer the charges of criminal trespass which is contrary to section 314 of the penal code but said the case may change according to the evidence gathered through the investigation.