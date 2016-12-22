22 December 2016

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Manda Lays Down Challenge to Civo Players

By Jeromy Kadewere

Civo United must turn their season around by beating Nyasa Big Bullets when they travel to Blantyre in the TNM Super League on Friday and lift the atmosphere of doom and gloom that has descended on the club.

Charles Manda, the coach for Civo has challenged his players to up set the tables when they meet Bullets by getting a famous win.

"We must win this game," said Manda.

Back-to-back defeats by the Area 3 giants have left them hovering around the relegation zone on 21 points and increased the pressure on their technical bench.

They have a trip to a team fighting their lungs out to defend the title on Friday. Nyasa Big Bullets are on second position, a point behind leaders Kamuzu Barracks.

"( Bullets ) is now a massive game for the club," veteran player Nelson Kangunje told Nyasa Times . "It's another chance to turn our season around. We are in a relegation scrap and we're not hiding away from it but we can escape the drop."

A leaky defence that has conceded 33 goals has contributed to Civo's abysmal recent run of 4 wins, 9 draws and 14 defeats and Kangunje conceded that things needed to get better soon.

Malawi

