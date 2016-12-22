Malawi: Chande Denies Wanderers Exit Rumours - It Makes Me Laugh

Be Forward Wanderers midfielder Jaffali Chande says he laughs at rumours linking him with a move away from Lali-Lubani Road and insists he is happy at "the best club in Malawi".

Reports were circulating on social media linking the midfielder maestro with a move back to Nyasa Big Bullets but Chande told Nyasa Times that he finds the rumours funny, and says he is happy at Wanderers.

Chande, who has been recovering from injury, said, " I'm happy at my current club, it's the best in Malawi. I'll continue to play here and be happy where I am. It's been like months since I played properly. I've played a little bit for Wanderers , but that's all. I'm working little by little to be back in shape."

The match maker is back in fulltime training and insists he is looking forward to remaining matches in the league.

The Nomads are remaining with Silver Strikers on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium, before travelling to Mzuzu next week to face Mzuni United.

Apart from the League, the Nomads will also play Nyasa Big Bullets on Monday before a return match on January 2 in Lilongwe in the dubbed 'Bus Ipite competition' organized by Luso Television.