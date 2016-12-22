22 December 2016

South Africa: Violence Erupts Outside Court As Student Leader Denied Bail

Photo: Bonginkosi Khanyile/Facebook
#FeesMustFall leader Bonginkosi Khanyile (file photo).

Riot police clashed with EFF Student Command members outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Thursday.

This after student activist Bonginkosi Khanyile, who has been in custody for 68 days, was denied bail.

He was arrested in September and will now remain behind bars until his trial next year.

On Church Street, adjacent to the court complex, protesters blocked the road with refuse.

A rock thrown at a contingent of riot police prompted them to respond with stun grenades.

When more rocks were hurled at police, they responded with rubber bullets.

Protesters scattered with officers in pursuit.

Two protesters were arrested.

This is a developing story.

Source: News24

