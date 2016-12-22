22 December 2016

South Africa: Police Minister Nathi Nhleko Leads Festive Anti-Crime Drive in KZN Border Areas

Police Minister Nkosinathi Nhleko has arrived at Jozini in northern KwaZulu Natal to lead a massive anti-crime campaign involving various SAPS units and members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations commonly known as the Hawks.

Minister Nhleko is in the area as part of ongoing work by the country's police agencies to meaningfully respond to community complaints about rampant crime in this part of the province bordering Swaziland and Mozambique.

The Minister is accompanied by the head of the DPCI Major General Berning Ntlemeza and the acting KwaZulu Natal provincial commissioner Bhekinkosi Langa.

"For a while now our people in the Mkhanyakude police cluster comprising areas such as Jozini, Hlabisa, Mkhuze, Sodwana Bay etc have been calling for sterner police action to help address various acts of criminality that threaten their livelihoods and sense of order and peace. I am pleased that today a combined operation lead by Major General Ntlemeza of the DPCI and Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Langa is here to reassure our people about this government's commitment to fight crime. I have been in the area several times this year and I am confident that we are making a difference in the quest to free all citizens from the scourge of crime." said Minister Nathi Nhleko.

For the operation in the Mkhanyakude police cluster, at least over 200 officers have been deployed on the ground. The units include those special using in stock theft, crime intelligence, commercial crime and public order policing.

Minister Nhleko will later be at Charlestown near Newcastle on the SA-Swaziland border. Tomorrow he will be in Mpumalanga to continue with the festive season anti-crime drive.

