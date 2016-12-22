22 December 2016

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: No Sense in Having a Central Federal Government - Atiku

By Ademola Adebayo

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has lamented the economic consequence of over-centralization of powers in Nigeria, and hence is calling for a restructuring of the current administrative system.

Atiku in a series of Twitter posts today said it is obvious that the Federal Government can no longer afford to meet its numerous obligations.

The former Vice President also debunked allegations from some questions thrown at him with respect to the lavishness of previous administrations which he was a part of saying; "I was only a VP. What I was assigned to do was economy, and we made bold changes, fixed national debt, bad assets etc."

See some of his other tweets below;

Our Federal Government can no longer afford to meet many obligations. We should

- Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) December 22, 2016

Very good question. Can anyone suggest why, even when state governments with huge allocations fail, the people still attack the FG? https://t.co/KMId9Zqu0g

- Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) December 22, 2016

So not only is our FG too large, the economic downturn has exposed fundamental weaknesses. Yes, FG duties need to be reduced/devolved. https://t.co/u06MgEwZTJ

- Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) December 22, 2016

If they do the same thing - reduce FG control on the economy, thereby making it more efficient, I don't see a problem. https://t.co/KCcPc89cm8

- Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) December 22, 2016

Dear @mgsoki, I was only a VP o. What I was assigned to do was economy, and we made bold changes, fixed national debt, bad assets etc.

- Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) December 22, 2016

It's standard human reasoning - if you do the same thing long enough, you may think it's right and the only way. Not true #Restructuring

- Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) December 22, 2016

The economic consequence of over-centralization is that FG may collapse under the weight of too many responsibilities it burdens itself with

- Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) December 22, 2016

Our Federal Government can no longer afford to meet many obligations. Does it still make sense to have a centrist FG? #Restructuring

- Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) December 22, 2016

