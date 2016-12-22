22 December 2016

South Africa: The Safety of Shoppers At Malls Is a Priority for the Western Cape Police

Photo: Graeme Williams/MediaClubSA
(file photo).
The Western Cape police are deployed in numbers at shopping malls and areas frequented by large groups of people to ensure their safety during the festive season. We are hitting back hard at the unfortunate incidents of crime perpetrated during the past 24 hours which made headlines in the news, and we are pleased to announce that headway is being made in our investigation into the cash in transit robbery which occurred at a shopping mall in Goodwood yesterday.

We have identified one of the robbers and are hot on his heels. Criminals who were under the impression that this festive season is a good time to enrich themselves with other people's cash without any interference from the long arm of the law must reconsider their thoughts, because we are operationally ready to deal with any occurrence whatsoever.

We find the news reporting and classification of yesterday's events worrisome and deem it appropriate to place on record that not all incidents were so-called mall robberies. The first incident of yesterday was a cash in transit robbery perpetrated at a shopping mall in Goodwood, while the second one was directed at a retail store in a mall in Athlone. The third incident which is reported on occurred at a bakery in Paarden Island and was a business robbery which did not take place in a mall. The incident which occurred at a mall in Kenilworth on Tuesday evening is classified as a burglary of a jewelry store and not a robbery.

We want to ensure the public that we are out in full force at shopping malls with our large deployment numbers and that our Festive Season Operational Plan is applied throughout the province to addressed all aspects of crime.

