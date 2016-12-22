Following the unfortunate incidents that occurred in Polokwane on Saturday, 12 November 2016, after the match between Bafana Bafana and Senegal, the South African Football Association (SAFA) placed Head Coach Ephraim Shakes Mashaba on suspension pending a disciplinary hearing.

The hearing took place over five days in December 2016 (5th – 7th, 9th, 12th) and was chaired by an independent legal expert who is an Advocate of the High Court.

Following extensive deliberations, the Chairman of the hearing concluded that the Coach was guilty of the 3 charges leveled against him:

Gross Misconduct/Professional Misconduct Gross Insubordination/Professional Misconduct Violation of the SAFA Communications Policy

“It is regrettable that we had to face the events of the past month at a time when the National Team is experiencing a resurgence in its quest to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup” said SAFA CEO, Dennis Mumble.

“Due to the seriousness of the Coach’s actions, we had to release our Head Coach with immediate effect. We shall immediately institute a search for a new Head Coach familiar with African football competition who will be expected to continue the quest to qualify for the world’s apex football competition. We ask all supporters to continue to support Bafana Bafana,” the SAFA CEO continued.

The Association will urgently consult its internal structures for the purpose of finding a replacement as soon as possible.