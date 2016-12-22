South Africa: Help Police Solve Murder Cases

press release

Nelspruit — The police at Lydenburg and Calcutta are requesting any person with information that could help them solve murder cases that took place in two separate incidents.

The Lydenburg murder occurred yesterday, 20 December 2016, when a passer-by spotted a man lying under the bridge. While he was still startled about what he saw, he noticed a policeman who was on his way to work and informed him about the discovery. The member went to investigate and found the man, who was later identified as Xodane Chene Kgwedi 35, lying on the rocks face down, wearing a white T-Shirt and brown jersey without a trouser.

Upon doing a preliminary probe, some blood stained tracks were discovered indicating that the man was apparently killed somewhere else, then pulled up to the point where his body was thrown down the bridge where he fell on the rocks.

In the Calcutta incident, two men were attacked in the early hours of today, around 03:00, by community members. It is reported that this was after they were spotted trying to steal a Jojo water tank belonging to a local church. One of the men managed to drive away in a bakkie and the other one, estimated to be in the late thirties, was fatally assaulted. We request community members to refrain from taking the law into their own hands but to work with the police in terms of reporting crime.

Any person with information may contact Sergeant Erick Tebele at 082 458 3030 for the Lydenburg murder and Lieutenant Colonel Dudu Shabangu at 072 937 3542 for the Calcutta one, or call the SAPS Crime line 08600 10111.