Nigeria: Amnesty Office Reassures Beneficiaries of Payment

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has reassured beneficiaries of the programme of payment of their stipends, urging them not to be agitated over delay.

The Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, retired Brig.-Gen. Paul Boroh, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

Boroh, who is also the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, said the Federal Government had affirmed efforts to effect prompt payment to beneficiaries.

"I am assuring all beneficiaries under the programme that arrangements are being made to fast-track the payment of their stipends as soon as the Amnesty office receives its allocation," he said.

According to him, the federal government is aware of the pains the ex-militants are going through and will ensure that they get their stipends soon.

The coordinator said his office has been working assiduously to engage relevant agencies of government to explore areas of collaboration in engaging trained beneficiaries.

"The Amnesty office is collaboration with the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to explore areas of cooperation in engaging trained beneficiaries."

However, Boroh called for patience and understanding, saying that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari is keen on achieving the ultimate goal of peace and stability in the Niger Delta.

The coordinator said that the programme had continued to record successes with 97 ex-agitators who recently graduated in advanced farming courses at the Bio-resources Development Centre, Odi, Bayelsa.

He said that the programme was being supervised by the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA).

He lauded the beneficiaries of the programme for their continuous dedication to the cause of lifting Nigeria to enviable heights using agriculture.

Boroh described the training in advanced farming methods as vital to government's current crusade to explore the business opportunities in agriculture.

"The beneficiaries were trained in advanced techniques in several farming areas, including fresh water fish production (aquaculture), macro propagation of elite plants, snail farming, grass-cutter farming and household production.

"The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NABDA is to facilitate the training of 500 beneficiaries of the programme who are being trained in batches of 100 each for one month," he said. (NAN)