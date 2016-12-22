South Africa: Three Traffic Officers Nabbed for Corruption

press release

Eastern Cape — Three traffic officers stationed at Ngqushwa Municipality Traffic department have appeared before the Peddie Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on charges of Corruption. Mzuvukile Nelson Nkontso (50), Noluvuko Viba (29) and Phathekile Dinginto (44), who are all Superintendents at the traffic department, were arrested on the same day by the Serious Corruption Investigation (SCI) unit of the Hawks.

The three are accused of demanding and taking bribes from motorists travelling along the R72 road between East London and Port Alfred. Furthermore, they trio allegedly demanded and received bribes from motorists travelling on the N2 road between King Williams Town and Grahamstown.

These arrests resulted from an undercover joint operation between SCI and Crime Intelligence. The operation was conducted from September 2016 to December 2016.

Nkontso, Viba and Dinginto were each granted R3000 bail and their next court appearance will be on 26 January 2017.