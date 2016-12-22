Nigeria: Plastic Rice in Lagos Markets As Customs Awaits NAFDAC's Investigation

Lagos — The Nigeria Customs Service yesterday said it has sent the 102 bags of rice suspected to be plastic to the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to carry out laboratory test on them.

It said the laboratory test from NAFDAC would determine their next line of action, but Daily Trust found yesterday that the controversial rice has reached many Lagos markets and homes.

The Customs Public Relations Officer (PRO), Zone A, which comprises Lagos and Ogun states, Jerry Attah, said in a telephone chat that samples of the recovered rice had been sent to NAFDAC, the approved government regulatory agency responsible for such matters.

Attah, an Assistant Superintendent of Customs, said the impounded rice, named Best Tomato Rice and packed in 25kg bags, has no expiry date, no date of production and no indication of the producers.

Some of the rice had been distributed as Christmas gift by corporate organizations before the rice was discovered to be the much talked about plastic rice.

And Daily Trust investigations around major rice markets in Lagos revealed that several thousands of bags of Best Tomato rice are currently being sold.

At Alaba Rago, a popular deport for smuggled rice, is the presence of several bags of Best Tomato rice in 25 kg bags. The same were seen at Igbo-Elerin, and Agbara noted for re-bagged rice.

Operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service attached to the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, Ikeja on Tuesday impounded about 102 bags of plastic rice meant for distribution within the metropolis.

The bags of rice were recovered from a hidden store located in Ikeja area of Lagos.