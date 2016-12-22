South Africa: Launch of Newlands CPF

press release

On 21/12/2016 at 18:00 SAPS Newlands East launched its Community Policing Forum. The event was attended by the Ethekweni Inner North Cluster Commander, Major General B.B. Nxabela. The Station Commander of SAPS Newlands East, Lt.Col. F.D.Mthembu welcomed the new committee. He also went on to discuss the challenges that are faced by members at his station in dealing with crime in the area.

CPF chairperson Mr Thomas Jafta also made comments on behalf of the committee to do the best in their power in assisting the police in fighting crime in the area. Some programmes were discussed and plans put in place in terms of all roleplayers to become involved immediately in order to deal with the prevalent crimes during this festive period.

The new committee is made up of the following people:

Mr T.Jafta-Chairperson, Mr D.Dalais-Dep. Chairperson, Mr K.Ramjathan-Secrectary, Mr S.Naicker-Dep. Secretary, Mr C. Van Niekerk. The Cluster Commander M/General B.B. Nxabela congratulated the committee, appreciated their commitment and pledged his full support.

With the support and the involvement of the structures Community Policing Forums, the police will be in a position to eradicate crime in the area. More partnerships will be formed with local security companies, business sector, religious organisations, schools managements and other community based organisations.