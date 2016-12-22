Africa: From Prophecies That Came to Pass to Zimbabwe's Games of Thrones – Here's allAfrica's Top Stories for 2016

Photo: allafrica.com

From Top - Left to Right: Zimbabwe President Mugabe, South African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa in Lesotho for mediation, Nigeria prophet TB Joshua, WhatsApp, Malawian Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, Kenyan soldiers in Somalia, Unemployed youths, Gaming pad, Zambian President Edgar Lungu.

Stories about Nigeria's self-styled prophet TB Joshua's came out tops with our readers this year. Probably because many readers believe in his prophecies, or at least before the current blemish when he confidently and wrongly predicted the results of 2016 U.S election. The prophet put his money on Hilary Clinton but disappointed when the race was convincingly scooped by her rival Donald Trump.

However, Before 'Father' TB Joshua (as he is referred by his followers) "saved" his reputation with several tales and predictions. Some of his high moments are as follows: In 2012 he surprisingly predicted the death of a Southern African president, his prophecy was followed by the death of "fairly strong" Malawian President Bingu wa Mutharika, even though all our readers' eyes were on Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe. In one of his sermon he was quoted as warning of a plane crash in Asia, and this was followed by the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. The plane was scheduled to arrive in Beijing Capital International Airport in China but disappeared. For his followers, this added weight to being seen as "a true man of God".

The prophet again drew our readers when he prophesied the crumbling of economies and drought in Southern Africa. His prediction was backed by mainly the Zambian economy, which surprisingly had a terrible year in 2016. With Zimbabwe being a obvious choice for some, many Southern Africa states were hit by a severe drought which led to serious food shortages. TB Joshua's power to predict death, as on the case of Malawi's Bingu wa Mutharika made him famous among Africa's veteran politicians. Many of them flocked to Nigeria hoping for salvation and strength. Prominent African ruling and opposition party official were seen at his Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

In the same category of prominent African prophets, Malawi's Prophet Bushiri needs no introduction to our readers. The young, charismatic man of cloth made news when he was able to break into South Africa's political arena this year. He brushed shoulders with the political elites of the most powerful country in Africa. The prophet caught our readers' attention when he was visited by South Africa's Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Nkanyezi Gigaba and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema. The purchase of his third jet plane fuelled discussions about his flamboyant lifestyle - and he is either adored and despised. Some criticise him that he is living the high life while many of this countrymen are living in chronic poverty in drought-prone Malawi.

The Lesotho-SADC standoff was the third most-read story for this year. The Southern African Development Community (SADC) threatened to suspend the country if it didn’t co-operate with an inquiry into the assassination of the former head of the Lesotho Defence Force. Brigadier Maaparankoe Mahao. The political crisis was a litmus paper on the strength and validity of SADC.

When questioned about his lifestyle, Bushiri reportedly replied: "You cannot compare now and 2000 years ago. Jesus was using a donkey or a ship and in those days a donkey was like a [Mercedes] Benz."

Zimbabwe's political situation kept our readers on their toes all year round. Judging from health and predictions from prominent African prophets about the demise of the country's veteran leader, the fate of Robert Mugabe was uppermost in the minds of most of our readers from the beginning of the year up to midyear - then they probably realised that he isn't going anywhere, and gave up. However, members of the ruling party allegedly plotting Mugabe's assassination gave new life to stories about possible heirs to the Zimbabwean throne.

Vice President Emmerson 'Lacoste' Mnangagwa and his faction, First Lady Grace Mugabe backed the 'G40', meaning Generation 40, and lastly, the other Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko who seems to back the first lady's faction, but we're not sure if he is happy to let her climb the ladder. The stories on how Vice President Mnangagwa fell out President Mugabe was followed by most our readers. When he was made acting president in the absence of Mugabe may have sparked hopes that Mugabe is loosening the reigns, since he is regarded as a better option by many than the first lady.

Probably striking fear into the hearts of those who enjoy freedom of information was WhatsApp facing possible regulation in South Africa. The fate of the social media platform was left to parliament to decide.

The Nigerian government’s refusal to pay 5,000 unemployment stipend to "idle youth" resonated with allAfrica's readers as well. With the country struggling with unemployment and poverty the government refused to just give handouts but rather give the stipend to those to those who are undergoing skill acquisition programmes A smart move, if you ask me!

The story of the ambush and death of Kenyan soldiers in Somalia drew widespread attention. The fight against terror group Al-Shabaab, and the killing of those committed to peacekeeping missions left many questioning if the bad guys are winning.

Suprisingly the opening of an office by the French video game developer and publisher, Gameloft in Nigeria caught an eye of many. The leading digital and social game publisher announced that it was a strategic expansion into Africa to provide its service. The story slipped in at No 10 on our-most read stories for 2016.

The Top Stories:

1.TB Joshua Prophesises 'Trouble' of President in Southern Africa

2.TB Joshua's Prophecy On Economy

3. SADC Troika Recommends Suspension of Lesotho

4.TB Joshua's Prophecy - Readers' Reactions

5.WhatsApp Facing Regulation?

6. Mnangagwa Now Acting President

7.Prophet Bushiri Acquires Third Jet

8. KDF Soldiers Killed in Army Base

9. FG Clarifies N5,000 Unemployment

10. Gameloft Opens Africa Office in Nigeria