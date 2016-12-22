South Africa: Presidency On the Appointment of the Interim Board of the SABC

22 December 2016

This week The Presidency announced the resignation of Prof Obert Maguvhe as a member and a Chairperson of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Board.

According the Broadcasting Act, 1998, the National Assembly may after an inquiry and by the adoption of a resolution, recommend the dissolution of the SABC Board.

Upon the dissolution of the Board, the President is required by the Broadcasting Act to appoint an interim Board consisting of three executive members of the Board and five persons recommended by the National Assembly.

The Broadcasting Act requires the President to appoint the interim Board within 10 days of receiving recommendations from the National Assembly. The interim Board is appointed for a period not exceeding six months.

The President will wait for the National Assembly to conclude its inquiry. Any further decision regarding the SABC Board will be guided by the recommendations of the National Assembly.

Issued by: The Presidency

South Africa

