21 December 2016

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Missing Persons Sought By Mpumalanga SAPS

Mpumalanga SAPS would like to make an appeal to the members of the community with regards to two missing persons. The first missing person is Bathokozile Ngcobo (28) from Hammarsdale, she was last seen on 23 September 2016 at about 06:00, when she left home but she never came back. She was last seen wearing a black jean and white t-shirt.

The second missing person is Elliot Fakazi (47) from Hammarsdale, he was last seen on 2 February 2016 going to work. He was last seen wearing a black jacket written Omega Security. Anyone with information of their whereabouts is urged to contact Constable Gijima Mazibuko on 031 771 8000 or 083 356 3959 or our Crime stop number on 08600 10111.

