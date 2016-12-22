Tudor Havrilliuc, Vice President of Facebook Human Resource has today visited Andela, a firm that recruits the most talented software developers on the African continent and embeds them into engineering organizations as full-time or distributed team members.

Mr. Havriliuc visited Andela to interact with the developers and pass along the knowledge he has gained in the industry to a new generation from his many years' experience at Silicon Valley

"I am so impressed about everything I have heard. You are doing such an incredible work and this is quite revolutionary and astounding. The future is definitely in technology and engineering," he started off, "You probably know that we reach close to 1.6 billion people through Facebook. When I started off seven years ago and we reached 250 million people a billion seemed quite a far-fetched dream the lesson is always dream big."

"Today we have over 5 million advertisers on Facebook and they are as big as Proctor and Gamble and as small as some lady making customed jewellery in Romania for example and we are happy to create such an ecosystem," he added.

He further added, "My job is to find the right and the best people for the job and once we hire them my performance is judged by whether they make to stay there for long. Our vision is to get every-one connected and to do this we need people staying in the job for a long time mission. When I started off seven years ago we our workforce stood at 450 and today we are at over 20000 people."

His talk also touched on the skills and traits employers look for in potential technology employees, leadership skills of managers and founders, suggestions for putting together a good resume, and insights into the world of venture capital.

Mr. Havriliuc joined Facebook in 2010 and over the past seven years at Facebook, his main goals and impact at Facebook have been two-fold: First helping to build and scale Facebook's people strategy and people proposition (what people get from working at the company) to support 10x headcount growth (from under 1,000 people to over 10,000) and building and scaling Facebook's approach (programs, policies, systems and communication strategy) to performance management, compensation (executive and broad based), benefits and perks, and global talent mobility

Prior to Facebook, Mr. Havriliuc was the Vice President, Human Resources, Total Rewards and HR Operations and Technology at Salesforce.com where he created and implemented total rewards strategy for the company, designed and implemented global C&B programs. He also developed strategy for transforming the company's HR Service delivery and created the HR Operations group to focus on all HR program administration. He grew team from 5 to 25 A players in 1 year.

Andela on the other hand works with companies that range from Microsoft and IBM to dozens of high-growth startups. Backed by Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, GV (Google Ventures) and Spark Capital, Andela is building the next generation of global technology leaders.

The visit by Mr. Havriliuc to Andela comes at a time when statistics show that there are 5 job openings for every software developer looking for a job in the United States. Africa, meanwhile, has the youngest, fastest-growing population on earth, with more people joining the labor force over the next 20 years than the rest of the world combined.

By connecting top employers to the brightest individuals on the African continent, Andela provides a bridge to close the talent gap while investing in the smartest, most creative minds in software development.