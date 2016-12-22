South Africa: Police On Hoax Online Reports That Police Stations Closing On 25 and 31 December 2016

press release

Police on hoax online reports of police stations closing on 25 and 31 December condemned by SAPS management

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has noted with concern that a hoax (or so-called satirical) media report has been published online which claims, inter alia, that police stations will be closed on 25 and 31 December 2016 - that is on Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.

This report goes as far as quoting the Acting National Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane, as stating that all police stations and hospitals will be closed on these two days.

The SAPS is of the opinion that making a mockery of the important work performed by essential services, such as the police and the medical fraternity, is an insult to the thousands of dedicated professionals who sacrifice their family time to serve and protect communities on days when other people rejoice with their loved ones.

Lieutenant General Phahlane has directed that the SAPS places it on record that we distance ourselves from such reports and find this type of misguided humour tasteless and misleading.

The South African Police Service, in complete contrast to this report, has intensified its efforts to ensure that all in South Africa are and feel safe over the festive season. Countrywide operations were launched several weeks ago and there is no doubt that our communities have witnessed the heightened police visibility.

All in South Africa will see blue across the nation over the coming weeks. Together with our counterparts in law enforcement and other essential services, we will not be resting and celebrating with our families; we will be out there preventing and combating crime and helping those in need.

"Let us unite as a nation over this holiday period and focus on staying safe in all environments, whether at a holiday destination, at home, in the workplace or out shopping. There is no need to sow panic or create false alarm. There is a place for humour, undoubtedly, but it is not in this environment," said Lt Gen Phahlane.

Issued by: South African Police Service