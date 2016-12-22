South Africa: MEC Dan Plato Condemns Latest Mall Robberies

press release

I condemn in the strongest possible way the latest incidents of mall robberies which have occurred today across Cape Town.

The safety of everyone in the province has to be the main concern of shoppers, mall management and the various law enforcement entities alike.

I applaud the prompt support provided by the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the good cooperation between most of the malls and shopping complexes' management and the SAPS across the province.

Where private security at these establishments is found wanting, I urge the respective mall management to prioritise the safety of their patrons and increase security measures and compliance to security measures. In the final days leading to Christmas, as well as the extended holiday period beyond this weekend, we all need to play our part to help create safer environments, even while out shopping.

The Western Cape Government will continue to monitor the role shopping centres, its management and their private security play to ensure the safety of shoppers in the province.

In 2014, the Western Cape saw an increase in robberies and attempted robberies at various shopping malls and complexes across the province. From these events, myself and the Department of Community Safety has been a willing partner to any organisation, mall or complex who wanted to help increase their security.

Two years ago there was general consensus from everyone - SAPS, mall security, mall management, municipal law enforcement and broader safety fraternity - that the situation is regarded as serious and that a business-as-usual approach to security measures and interventions were not sufficient to adequately protect the patrons and members of the public.

I call on each person in the province, including those in charge of security at malls or shopping complexes, to stay vigilant about your immediate safety and the safety of those around you. Shop and mall management should ensure their service providers adhere to the industry standards aimed towards best results - for example, where CCTV cameras are in use, these should be well maintained (clean lenses for instance), the feed should be of good quality (to be able to identify people), and the camera angles should be considered as well.

Shopping centres and its management should also form working partnerships with their local SAPS stations and the provincial SAPS for assistance where necessary.

The police cannot be everywhere at the same time. It is everyone's responsibility to help ensure safety where we live, work, and shop.

