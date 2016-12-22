22 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Acting Police Commissioner Phahlane Visits Gauteng Malls

Photo: Graeme Williams/MediaClubSA
(file photo).

Acting national Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and a delegation from the South African Police Service are expected to visit malls on Thursday in an effort to ensure the safety of residents and visitors during the festive period.

Phahlane is expected to visit the Attlyn Shopping Centre in Atteridgeville, Pretoria West, and Mall of Africa in Midrand.

"The visits to shopping centres, malls and complexes is an ongoing campaign during the festive season with the highlight on combined efforts by all role players to ensure the safety of citizens and visitors during this time," said Brigadier Mathapelo Peters.

"Police officials have been deployed at malls and other strategic areas as part of the back-to-basics approach to improve visibility, enhance policing and curb various crimes which tend to spike during the festive season."

Source: News24

