22 December 2016

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Uganda: 'Uganda Can Win Afcon 2017'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hassan Onyango in Kampala, Uganda

Kampala — UGANDA footballer of the year, Muhammad Shaban, is punching above his country's weight by tipping the national team to win the Total Africa Cup of Nations Gabon 2017. He is not deterred the team is one of the lowest-seeded side at the continent's prime football competition after qualifying for the first time since 1978.

Neither is he fussing over the team finding itself in the Group of Death alongside powerhouses Egypt, Ghana and Mali.

"I trust we can win the AFCON," says the Onduparaka captain. "Other players are humans as we so when we believe in ourselves we can bring the Cup home," he says matter-of-factly. The 19-year-old center forward is more than ready to compete with the other players in the camp preparing for the tournament.

"All players are vying for slots in the team with me inclusive," says the teenager. "I have to work hard and do my part as a player while I leave the rest to the coach." Serbian Milutin Sredojevic has been at the helm of the Cranes for three years.

Uganda

Govt, Opposition Clash Over Democratic Party's Nsubuga Legacy

Opposition politicians on Wednesday hit at President Yoweri Museveni as they bid farewell to Democratic Party (DP)… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.