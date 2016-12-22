Uganda: 'Uganda Can Win Afcon 2017'

Kampala — UGANDA footballer of the year, Muhammad Shaban, is punching above his country's weight by tipping the national team to win the Total Africa Cup of Nations Gabon 2017. He is not deterred the team is one of the lowest-seeded side at the continent's prime football competition after qualifying for the first time since 1978.

Neither is he fussing over the team finding itself in the Group of Death alongside powerhouses Egypt, Ghana and Mali.

"I trust we can win the AFCON," says the Onduparaka captain. "Other players are humans as we so when we believe in ourselves we can bring the Cup home," he says matter-of-factly. The 19-year-old center forward is more than ready to compete with the other players in the camp preparing for the tournament.

"All players are vying for slots in the team with me inclusive," says the teenager. "I have to work hard and do my part as a player while I leave the rest to the coach." Serbian Milutin Sredojevic has been at the helm of the Cranes for three years.