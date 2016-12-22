South Africa: Police Pursuing N1 City Mall Robber, On Alert At Shopping Centres

Western Cape police on Thursday said they are pursuing one of the robbers involved in a cash-in-transit heist at the N1 City Mall on Wednesday.

"We have identified one of the robbers and are hot on his heels," Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said in a statement.

According to Traut, police officers have been deployed to all major shopping centres.

On Wednesday, News24 reported that two shops were robbed in separate incidents, while in a third incident shots were fired during an attempted robbery at Vangate Mall in Athlone.

In the fourth incident, at the N1 City Mall, two guards were accosted by four men as they were about to load money into an ATM at a bank.

Cops 'out in full force'

The robbers fled in a red Mazda with an undisclosed amount of cash as well as the two officers' guns.

"We are hitting back hard at the unfortunate incidents of crime perpetrated during the past 24 hours," Traut said on Wednesday.

"We want to ensure the public that we are out in full force at shopping malls with our large deployment numbers."

Traut said that criminals should not believe that the festive season is an ideal time to commit crime.

"Criminals who were under the impression that this festive season is a good time to enrich themselves with other people's cash without any interference from the long arm of the law must reconsider their thoughts, because we are operationally ready to deal with any occurrence whatsoever."

Source: News24