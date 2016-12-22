Nigeria: Mikel'll Be Good Signing for Marseille - Ex-Tottenham Chief

Former Sporting Director of Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, Damien Comolli, reckons that John Obi Mikel will be a good signing for Marseille in the winter transfer market.

Marseille are in the market for a defensive midfielder to compensate for the likely departure of Lassana Diarra.

"Of course he can do good at OM. He has size, power, aggressiveness, a very good technical quality, especially In the past, he has receded on the field and is now a real number six, " Comolli told Le Phocéen.

"I am convinced that if he arrives at OM, he can bring a lot with his quality of recovery. "He will be very comfortable, even if he is not Bakayoko of Monaco or Verratti."

Mikel comes off contract with Chelsea in the next six months and the English club are willing to allow him leave for nothing in January.