21 December 2016

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Mikel'll Be Good Signing for Marseille - Ex-Tottenham Chief

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former Sporting Director of Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, Damien Comolli, reckons that John Obi Mikel will be a good signing for Marseille in the winter transfer market.

Marseille are in the market for a defensive midfielder to compensate for the likely departure of Lassana Diarra.

"Of course he can do good at OM. He has size, power, aggressiveness, a very good technical quality, especially In the past, he has receded on the field and is now a real number six, " Comolli told Le Phocéen.

"I am convinced that if he arrives at OM, he can bring a lot with his quality of recovery. "He will be very comfortable, even if he is not Bakayoko of Monaco or Verratti."

Mikel comes off contract with Chelsea in the next six months and the English club are willing to allow him leave for nothing in January.

Nigeria

Why Some Federal Workers Have Not Received Salaries - Finance Minister

Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun on Wednesday in Abuja explained that the reason some federal government agencies… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.