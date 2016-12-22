Somalia: Leaders to Wrap up NLF in Mogadishu

Somali leaders are expected to wrap up days-long National Leadership Forum in Mogadishu in the coming hours on Thursday, sources revealed. The leaders from the federal government and presidents of regional administrations will release a joint communiqué on the upcoming presidential election who is reported to have been pushed to January.

International community urged Somali leaders at high-level National leadership Forum to fix the alleged electoral malpractices in the parliamentary polls before holding the much-awaited presidential ballot.

Radio Shabelle has learnt that the presidential election will be postponed to 22 January, 2017. The elected has been delayed for 3 times and was expected to be held 28 December.

The sources at NLF said there is a growing standoff between Somali leaders and int'l community on 24 nullified parliamentary seats which has been reduced to 11 by the country's electoral disputes body.