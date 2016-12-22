Somalia: AMISOM Hunts for Missing UPDF Soldier in Somalia

African Union mission in Somalia (AMISOM) said on Thursday it is hunting for an AU peacekeeper gone missing on Wednesday from his defensive position at Qoryoley town. In a statement posted on AMISOM's official Twitter account, the AU mission said the soldier deserted his defensive base at Qoryoley in lower Shabelle region on Wednesday at 8:00 a.m.
AMISOM added Once they realized the soldier was missing a search party traced his footsteps for about 3km from the camp before disappearing in thickets. Al shabaab said it has captured a UPDF soldier in a special operation near Qoryoley town, and paraded him in Barire and Awdhegle towns in Lower Shabelle region on Wednesday.