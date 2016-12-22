22 December 2016

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Eskom Welcomes Constitutional Court Decision

Pretoria — Eskom has welcomed the Constitutional Court's decision to dismiss the application by Westinghouse to review the awarding of a tender for the replacement of six steam generators at Koeberg Power Station.

"Eskom welcomes the decision by the Constitutional Court to dismiss the application by Westinghouse," said Eskom on Wednesday.

In September 2014, the power parastatal signed a contract with Areva NP for the replacement of steam generators at the plant that is located in the Western Cape.

Westinghouse contested the decision, saying it was flawed.

Eskom said the judgment confirms that Eskom follows a robust governance process in the awarding of the contracts.

