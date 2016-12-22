22 December 2016

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Cases of Female Circumcision On the Rise in Wajir County, Lobbies Say

By Bruhan Makong

Two lobby groups have condemned rising cases of female circumcision in Wajir County.

The Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (Kewopa) and Association of European Parliamentarians in Africa (Awepa) on Wednesday visited the county to sensitise the community on the dangers of the vice.

Addressing journalists, Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Ibrahim said the county is one of those where the vice is rampant, at 90 per cent.

"We are here to engage the community about this issue so that we can find a long lasting solution to the vice," she said.

She added that FGM (female genital mutilation) has led to higher rates of girls dropping out of school among, affecting education in the county.

The legislator called on parents to shun negative traditional cultural activities that end up affecting the lives of their children.

The campaign also brought together five women members of parliament and representatives from Awepa, security agencies and youth and religious leaders.

Other MPs present were, Reginalda Wanyonyi (Bungoma), Nasra Ibren (Marsabit), Halima Ware (Tana-River), who members of Kewopa, and Mrs Anne Nyambura from Awepa.

Also present was Mrs Fatuma Saman Ali, a commissioner with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa).

The women leaders also emphasised on the need for the empowerment of women and urged the residents to report any cases of FGM in an effort to curb the vice.

The group has also visited Marsabit, Mandera, Elgeyo-Marakwet and West Pokot counties to drum up support for the anti-FGM campaign.

