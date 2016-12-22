22 December 2016

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Opposition Calls for Mass Action to Protest Electoral Laws

By Ouma Wanzala

Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord) has called for street demos on January 4 to protest passing electoral laws with changes.

Coalition principals Moses Wetang'ula, Kalonzo Musyoka and Raila Odinga also accused Jubilee of frustrating justice.

Earlier, MPs had passed all proposed changes to the elections Act amid protests from opposition legislators with Jubilee taking advantage of its numerical strength to have the laws passed..

They thus reinstated provisions for manual identification of voters and manual transmission of results in case the electronic system fails.

