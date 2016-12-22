Kenya: Tight Security at Parliament Ahead of Special Sittings

Nairobi — Another showdown looms in the National Assembly, after Speaker Justin Muturi called for two more sittings Thursday to enable MPs finalise debate on the Election Laws Amendment.

Opposition Members of Parliament on Tuesday disrupted the special session proceedings in a bid to stop the proposed amendments to the election laws.

There was heavy police presence in and outside Parliament Thursday, with everyone entering the Ouse precincts undergoing thorough checks.

Among the roads with limited access were Parliament Road, City Hall Way and Harambee Avenue.

The morning session was scheduled to start at 9.30 am while the afternoon session was set to start at 2.30 pm.

Thursday's business was listed in the Gazette Notice as "Re-committal in the Committee of the Whole House of the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 3 of 2015) and consideration thereto of amendments to the Elections Act, 2011 and the Elections Campaign Financing Act, 2013, to commence from the debate interrupted on December 20, 2016, and Third Reading of the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 3 of 2015)."

While the majority Jubilee MPs support the proposed amendments, the Opposition CORD has insisted that they were not consulted and accuse the ruling coalition of arm-twisting them to pass the amendments which they claim are part of a ploy to interfere with the outcome of next year's General Election.