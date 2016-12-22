Kenya: Atheist Vow to Challenge Wabukala's Nomination to Head Anti-Graft Body

Atheists in Kenya (AIK) have faulted the recent nomination of retired Anglican Archbishop Eliud Wabukala to be the new chairperson of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), saying "he will forgive the corrupt" due to his Christian values.

In a press statement signed by the President of AIK, Harrison Mumia, the atheists vowed to challenge his nomination in parliament during his vetting.

Mr Mumia said that with Wabukala's strong Christian foundation where forgiveness is a virtue, it would be difficult for him to recommend punishment for corrupt people who are 'wrongdoers'.

President Uhuru Kenyatta recently nominated Archbishop Wabukala to head EACC and his name was forwarded to Parliament for vetting.

This was communicated on Tuesday by Speaker Justin Muturi during a special sitting of the National Assembly.

"We doubt he has the drive, stamina, experience, character and predisposition to take on politically sensitive and high voltage corruption cases in this country," read the statement.

NOT VOCAL IN ANTI-GRAFT WAR

"In the church, forgiveness is exalted as a virtue, and punishment is never emphasised. How will a person who believes that in the Bible's message of forgiveness and who has preached this message for over 20 years to be good for EACC?" the atheists asked.

They noted that the retired bishop has never been vocal in fighting corruption in Kenya.

They said Dr Wabukala has been unconcerned about mega corruption in the country.

The atheists queried the close relationship between churches and politicians in the country.

"We haven't seen Wabukala (publicly) taking issue with the millions that the church is given by otherwise rogue and corrupt politicians," the statement read.

Mr Mumia argued that the new EACC chairman will not be in the best position of ensuring that the politically-correct individuals are charged in court, terming him as a "man of the cloth".

They asked the bishop to turn down his appointment in order to remain relevant in the country.