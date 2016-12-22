Kenya: Judge Delays Punishment for KMPDU Chiefs to January 10

The Labour court has once again delayed punishment for striking doctor's union officials who were found guilty of contempt.

Justice Hellen Wasilwa on Monday ruled that the officials, led by secretary-general Ouma Oluga, disrespected the court when they asked their members to boycott work on December 5.

The industrial action called by Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) is its third week.

NOT FAMILIAR

Justice Monica Mbaru on Thursday directed the officials to appear in court on January 10.

Judge Mbalu said she was not familiar with the matter and referred the matter back to Justice Hellen Wasilwa who has been handling the matter.

But KMPDU officials have appealed against the verdict

On Thursday, the officials reiterated that their trike is still on until Collective Bargaining Agreement signed in 201s is implemented.