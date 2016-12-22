Kenya: Reprieve for Expectant Mothers as Wajir's Eldas Hospital Gets Theatre Equipment

The Wajir County government has completed equipping a theatre at Eldas Hospital. Other operational theatres are in Habaswein and Bute hospitals.

Speaking to the Nation, Governor Ahmed Abdullahi said the hospital will now play a major role in improving healthcare services in the county.

"In the past, we only had one facility that could carry out operations but now we have improved the number of operational health facilities thanks to devolution," said Mr Abdullahi.

County Public Health Chief Officer Abdullahi Maalim said that the main aim of the theatre is to carry out caesarean section operations.

He added that the theatre will be highly focused on women since some of them end up experiencing complications during birth.

Wajir County had been rated among the counties with high mortality rates after Mandera.

Mr Maalim added that the theatre is ready for use and it is set to begin its operations in January 2017.

He added that the hospital will also help in the carrying out of minor operations that the doctors will be in a position to handle.