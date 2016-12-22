Mauritius: Mega Blood Donation 2016

press release

There is a critical need to have a blood bank to handle emergency cases during the festive period, highlighted the Minister of Health and Quality of Life, Mr Anil Gayan, at the Mega Blood Donation, held on 21 December 2016, at Esplanade of Emmanuel Anquetil Building, Port-Louis.

The blood collection campaign aims at securing an adequate and reliable blood bank by mobilising a maximum of persons to donate their blood in order to cater for the demand of blood especially during the months December 2016 and January 2017, underlined Minister Gayan. The target for this year, pointed out the Minister, is to reach a minimum of 2000 pints.

The Vice-President of the Republic, Mr Barlen Vyapoory, expressed his gratitude to the collaborating stakeholders contributing to this noble cause. For his part, Mr Obaid Owadally, President of Blood Donors Association, underscored the need to have young blood donors and made an appeal to the youth to participate actively.

It is to be noted that around 1803 blood pints were collected and some 2000 persons donated their blood. It is to be recalled that last year 1900 pints of blood were collected.

Mega Blood Donation 2016 was jointly organised by the Ministry of Health and Quality of Life and Blood Donors Association and was visited by various eminent personalities. The Mega Blood Donation is an annual event, held since 2014.

The provision of blood is fundamental in certain medical cases like surgeries, cancer, anaemia treatments, renal dialysis, transfusions and accident victims. Around 45 000-46 000 blood pints are collected yearly while the daily demand is 125-150 pints. The Ministry collects 93% of its blood supply from voluntary blood donors, with 88% male donors and 12% female donors.