Mauritius: Sports, a Vital Tool to Strengthen Patriotism, Says Minister Sawmynaden

press release

It is Government's vision to use sports as a vital tool to promote harmonious relationships, strengthen our sense of patriotism and unite Mauritius as a nation, said the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Yogida Sawmynaden on 21 December 2016 at the National Assembly.

The Minister made this statement while introducing the Sports Bill which has as objective to repeal the Sports Act 2013 and replace it by a new Sports Act. The National Assembly approved the Sports Act 2016.

According to Mr Sawmynaden, the Sports Bill is a practical and realistic legislative framework that would facilitate the promotion of sustainable sports development through better management of sports organisations. It will also create the appropriate environment for encouraging participation and achieving excellence in sports as well as for the healthy development of our citizens, he said.

Today, said the Minister, we should look at sports from a different angle taking into consideration profound societal changes while keeping abreast with world trends in the sports sector. The establishment of a new legislative framework will go a long way towards attaining the objectives set in such a dynamic environment, he added.

The Bill

The Sports Bill has as objectives to, amongst others:

Provide for rights and obligations of athletes;

Make better provision for the registration and functioning of National Sports Federations;

Improve the regulation and management of National Sports Federations;

Provide for a National Anti-Doping Organisation in line with the World Anti-Doping Agency rules;

Eliminate existing duplication with the Registration of Associations Act;

Simplify procedures with a view to facilitating compliance with the Act;

Address the issue of conflict of interest and reinforce the concept of good governance;

Review the modality for the election of members of the Managing Committee of National Sports Federations;

Do away with the provisions regarding the setting up of the Sports Development Council as the responsibilities devolving upon it would be taken up by the National Institute of Sports;

Provide for a National Council for Sports in Schools and Universities; and

Replace a number of wordings and phrases in the present Act which are ambiguous and appear to be inconsistent.