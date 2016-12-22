South Africa: Twelve Suspects Held in Makwassie

press release

Potchefstroom — Makwassie police clamped down on criminals in their policing precinct by arresting twelve suspects for various crimes committed over the past weekend.

The suspects were arrested at Lebaleng Location in Makwassie for gang related crimes on Tuesday, 20 December 2016 during a suspect raiding operation. According to information, three suspects were arrested for the alleged murder of a 15-year-old minor. The suspects allegedly assaulted the victim to death at a tavern during the night on Saturday, 17 December 2016.

Further investigation led to arrest of another four suspects on charges relating to a separate case of assault while the other five suspects were arrested for robbery. The suspects aged between 17 and 39 will appear in the Makwassie Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 22 December 2016 on charges of murder, robbery and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane applauded a team involved in the arrest of the suspects and indicated that the police will not tolerate violence including terrorising members of the community by the gangs.