South Africa: Pakistan Man Nabbed Trying to Smuggle Out R10 Million in Cash

press release

Gauteng — Hawks' Serious Organised Crime and Customs officials at the OR Tambo International Airport have on Tuesday afternoon nabbed a 60-year-old Pakistan man after he allegedly tried his luck to smuggle out R10 million in cash to Dubai.

A routine search was conducted at a departure check-in point and the authorities recovered USD money equivalent to R10 million concealed in a foil inside the suspect's travelling luggage. The Durban based suspect was boarding Emirates flight to Dubai. He was arrested on the spot and charged with Contravention of Sec 15(1)b of the Customs and Excise Act 91 of 1964 and Contravention of Exchange Control Act, which states that a traveller should have a maximum of R25 000 in South African currency or R150 000 in foreign currency while travelling abroad.

This is a second incident in two months. In October this year Madiha Rafiq was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport for the same charges. Rafiq is out on a R40 000 bail and his case was postponed to February 2017 for further investigation.

The 60-year-old suspect will appear before the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Thursday, 22 December 2016.