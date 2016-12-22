Ethiopian to Launch Jakarta Flight

The Pan African airline is stretching its wings across the skies of Africa and the rest of the world.

Africa's largest airline group, Ethiopian Airlines yesterday announced that it would commence new services to Jakarta, Indonesia, in June 2017.

Ethiopian would be deploying the ultra-modern Boeing 787-800 with the first two flights slated for June 2, 2017 one taking off from Addis, the other from Jakarta. A three times a week flight of the national carrier would make a stop in Bangkok.

Jakarta is Indonesia's economic, cultural and political center. The country is the fourth most populous country in the world, and with this new service Ethiopian will have services to all five of the most populous countries on earth.

Commenting on the new service, Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam said: "As the fastest growing airline in Africa, Ethiopian is pleased to offer the opportunity to business people as well as tourists to explore Jakarta's potential both for investment and leisure. This move will further increase our presence in Asia, connecting Africa to the Asia region and in turn strengthening the tourism and trade ties between the peoples of both continents."

Tewolde added, pilgrims and the West African community residing in Indonesia could enjoy hassle-free connections to Ethiopian's vast African network via its hub at Addis Ababa. Ethiopian Airlines is working very hard to connect Africa with major trading centers of the world. "

Ethiopian is a global carrier that operates the youngest and the most modern fleet on the African continent, with an average aircraft age of less than five years, serving mover 90 international destinations across five continents with over 240 daily departures, according to a press release sent to The Ethiopian Herald.