22 December 2016

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Africa: Seminar Stresses Silencing Guns in Africa

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fasika Brhane

Participants stressed the need for building peaceful Continent by 2020.

The 4th high-level seminar on peace and security held in Algerian province of Oran called on the acceleration of "Silencing the Guns in Africa by 2020" implementation. The seminar concluded Monday, reported Xinhua.

The seminar urges the African Union Peace and Security Council to speed up the development of a road-map which would be practical measure to implement the process.

Participants also recommend to boost the role of African Standby Force (ASF) and reinforce partnership between AU Peace and Security Commission and the UN Security Council, to provide support for the peacekeeping missions and sustainable peace and stability in Africa.

Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra, in his closing notes, stressed the commitment of African and international partners in terms of strengthening the continent's capacities to find and implement solutions for Africa's problems, and ultimately contributing in preserving global peace and security.

Africa

From Prophecies That Came to Pass to Zimbabwe's Games of Thrones – allAfrica's Top Stories for 2016

Stories about Nigeria's self-styled prophet TB Joshua came out tops with our readers this year. Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.