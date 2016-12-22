Africa: Seminar Stresses Silencing Guns in Africa

Participants stressed the need for building peaceful Continent by 2020.

The 4th high-level seminar on peace and security held in Algerian province of Oran called on the acceleration of "Silencing the Guns in Africa by 2020" implementation. The seminar concluded Monday, reported Xinhua.

The seminar urges the African Union Peace and Security Council to speed up the development of a road-map which would be practical measure to implement the process.

Participants also recommend to boost the role of African Standby Force (ASF) and reinforce partnership between AU Peace and Security Commission and the UN Security Council, to provide support for the peacekeeping missions and sustainable peace and stability in Africa.

Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra, in his closing notes, stressed the commitment of African and international partners in terms of strengthening the continent's capacities to find and implement solutions for Africa's problems, and ultimately contributing in preserving global peace and security.