Ethiopia: Tuning Manpower With Development

editorial

In a growing, global, knowledge-based economy, fine-tuning higher education with nation's developmental thrust is a prerequisite for increased opportunity in realizing socioeconomic take off. In this line, Ethiopia had registered outstanding performances. The government has made a huge step in expanding universities from two to thirty three.

Currently, more than seven hundred thousand students,successors of the nation, are attending higher education. They are bracing up to serve engines for development. In this respect, equipping them with knowledge and skills is tantamount to hastening the country's march towards renaissance.

Certainly, technological advancements are changing job profiles and skills, while offering possibilities for accelerated learning. Universities should also mediate to undo forthcoming challenges.

Expanding and improving education are key tasks to adapting to change and confronting possible challenges. Universities should be central players of nation's social,economic and political dynamics. The Education Strategy Center (ESC) as well Higher Education Strategy Center should be alert in bridging the gaps in contents and programs opening procedure in all forms of education.

True, the youth is the sole builder of Ethiopia's rosy future. Academic institutions should gear up more than ever to channel this untapped wealth to the required objective taking into account developing ethical citizens.

Yes, higher education do not only change personal incomes, productivity, economic growth, civic participation, and quality of life. It as well contributes to the nation's economic, social, and cultural development. Higher education is also key in promoting innovation. It assists in attracting, maintaining and growing business and industry.

Educational investment should envisage nation's plan of development as well as opportunities to evolve for development. Because such investments are essential for improving fellow citizens' well-being as well as maintaining the state's overall competitiveness in today's knowledge-based global economy.

Yes, higher education should avail well trained and skilled human power in a bid to optimize contributions to sustainable development.

It is the efforts of the education sector in enhancing human capital that could change the nation and help it realize two digit economic growth. The good news still progressively, public universities and private Higher Learning Institutions (HLIs) are engaged incorporating sustainable development values and practices into their core activities of teaching and research, institutional management and operational systems setting possible contents as per the programm.

As the nation clearly declared, in GTP II, the intended Economic structural transformation is central for sustainable growth and development. Without industrialization and structural transformation, the journey towards the middle income economy will not be feasible. The growth of the manufacturing industry as well the education system should reinforce to build national technological capacity, industrial capability, and create broad-based job opportunities and improve income.

In line with this, fine-tuning public and private universities education contents with the nation's development goals as well as creating human development pyramid are decisive.

It had been noted that, in GTP II though rapid and sustainable economic growth has been registered during the last five years, the growth of the manufacturing industry which is fundamental for structural transformation clearly needs to be accelerated.

Therefore, in order to accelerate the growth of the manufacturing industry, it is essential to address the bottlenecks related to the provision of well- developed working premises, provision of infrastructure and energy, trade and custom facilitation, transport and logistics, power supply, credit access, technological and business management support particularly to domestic private firms, etc., which are currently impeding the expansion of the manufacturing industry.

Certainly, the plan document for Education Sector Development Programme I-V (ESDP) had been implemented to garner a well developed human capital. Yes, these documents were developed with the huge involvement of participants from the federal ministry of education, regional education bureaus, federal and regional technical and vocational education and training agencies, the education strategy centers, universities, development partners, national and international non-governmental organizations and other civic society bodies.

The participation includes direct involvement in identifying the core priorities, indicators and targets to be achieved within the graded years. This could assist to address gaps in the course.

Since the world is amid extraordinary change the stunning market competition among nations as well the impatience of coming generation to follow rules and laws should be addressed sooner than any task. The mid income nations are intensifying activities to increase their competitiveness by building more highly skilled workforce.

One point that should be clearly pressed here is the pre-accreditation, accreditation and accreditation' renewal of private higher education and academic management should be checked. The participation beyond the legal framework that is being is seen by some private higher learning institution should be corrected soon.

Some public universities are also observed rushing to open as well to close programs without the consent of the Higher Education Relevance and Quality Agency (HERQA) and respective institutions.

At this point, overhauling the vibrancy of Higher Education Strategy in line with the nation development is the call of the day.

To this end, institutions as per their powers and duties should work more than ever in developing contents of higher education programms in line with ever changing situation in the country in all post or undergraduates levels.