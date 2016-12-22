Ethiopia: Key Background Information On Gadaa System

(Part II, continued from yesterday's edition about GADAA)

Guddifachaa and Moggaasa: In the Gadaa System, Guddifachaa and Moggaasaa were two of the tools used to assimilate other members of society. Guddifachaa used to be implemented in two ways. Tending an orphan is a kind of Guddifachaa done among relatives. Giving care and shelter to helpless or war prisoners among the Oromo people is the second type of Guddifacha. Here, one could be surprised to hear that Oromo people pioneered in adoption. It was centuries back they believed in assimilation than developed countries. According to the rules of Guddifacaha, any adopted individual or group had equal social, political and other rights in the face of the adopting group. They as well have inviolable rights of acquiring Oromo's life style. These days, Guddifacha serves as a tool for solving parentless children's problems along those who share Gadaa's philosophy. In general, adoption is done in two ways. Adoption by relatives and adoption by non Oromos.

Gadaa's laws: As to some written documents, there are two broad categories of laws in Gadaa System. Namely seera ilkee (cardinal law) and supplementary laws. According to expertise of Gadaa, cardinal laws are fundamental laws that are not modified /removed/ every eight year while enacting or promulgation of Gadaa. However, the basic laws were proclaimed with the newly enacted laws as if they were revised. Supplementary laws were enacted as a response to new changes in social, economic and political development. Seera waaqaa (God law), Seera lafaa (earth law), Seera Abbaa (father law) and Seera Haadhaa (mother law) are the four types of cardinal laws cited down by scholars and experts in Gadaa.

Seera Waaqaa (The laws of God ): It is a supernatural being, a creator of all and omnipotent. Everyone had to know the laws of God to respect the creator. Mostly it defines the relationship between the creator and creatures. The society view Waaqaa (God) as black true to the cloud. Black shows purity and sources of fertility and rain. As a result the society praises Waaqaa (God )

Black omnipotent

The murmuring (being) with ice body

As wide as ocean!

Hundreds of names!

The one known well!

Seera lafaa (The law for Earth ): It is next to the creator law and revered by the Oromo culture. Traditionally the society describes earth

It carries us when we are alive

It produces and feeds us

It is our home after death.

Earth is symbolized as fertility that bears water, pasture and others. It is also seen as home of different creatures. Hence, it is symbolized as a mother too. Based upon the will of God earth provides her resources for all creatures. Laws concerned for earth resources are called as Seera lafaa in Gadaa System.

Seera Abbaa (The law for father ): The basic law of Gadaa that represents Waaqaa (God) as mother represents earth. As it is believed Waaqaa (God) created human beings in his image just like a child is born in the appearance of his/her father. A father brings up his children with a great care and treatment as well as dedications. Hence, the law for father emphasizes on love, respect and treatment due to father.

Seera Haadhaa (The law for mother ): As mentioned above in the law of earth mother is symbolized as earth. A mother bears a child with suffering and brings up her children with care as well as dedication. Mother is tolerant like a earth that utters nothing even if hurt. So, the law for mother emphases on the respect and treatments as well as reward mother should get. In the Gaadaa System, mother and generally females have special places and the laws enforce that females should be respected, protected and served. Other laws concerning fathers and mother will be dealt in 'Seera rakoo' mean that the law for marriage. It is the relation between husbands and wives, social, economic and other rights of children are generally seen under Seera koo (the law of merge). According to the laws, the logic goes the person who proves respectful of the rights of his wife and children would prove respectful of Gadaa laws in the society and respect it. A person with bad manners and who fails to respect the laws of family would not be given responsibilities in the societal administration. Every individual has rights and obligations in each Gadaa stages. Any one fully qualifies for leadership if s/he respects the laws of God, earth, father, mother and laws of marriage.

Irreecha is a ceremony which is conducted at ritual places. Particularly at the river base at top of a mountain. It is aimed for thanks giving and praying to God at different time. Irrechaa ceremony takes place on the side of river base called Irrecha Malkaa. Every year all Oromos from all direction gather at Hora Harsade of Beshoftu town for thanksgiving. The ceremony is conducted at the end of the rainy season. At the end of winter, they climb to the mountain top and raise their hands to get rain for their animals and dried up living things in their environment.

There are a number of administrative and executive Gadaa officials. Some of them are Qaalluu (religious father), Abbaa biyyaa (land owners), Abbaa Gadaa (father of an ointment), Abbaa sa'aa (father of economic aspect), Abbaa seeraa (attorney), Abbaa murtii (jury), Abbaa maatii (leader of community), Abbaa alangaa (lawyer), Sagalee (assembly of nine clans), Shanee the symbol (assembly).

Five Gadaa grades have been so far put into action.

Gumaa (Compensation): It is the socio-political life of Oromo including other neighbouring peoples. It is a kind of compensation for the loss of human beings. Gumaa by itself was a process through which the murderer confesses his sins and becomes free of the sin. Gumaa has broad term that stands for a system of peace brokering between two enemies.

Mediation (Jaarsummaa ): It is another way of peace making. Such system is very capable of solving minor conflicts that flared up between two individuals, families, husbands and wives. If it not resolved at a lineage level, elders refer the case to Hayyuu Gosaa (legal expertise of the clan) especially in Tuulamaa Oromo.

Siinqee (thick stick): Using this stick, Oromo women struggle for equality and respect of their rights. Oromo women hold it as a symbol of blessing fertility and production. With a blessing it is given to a girl by her mother at marriage ceremony. It also serves as peace maker. Whenever a conflict flares up, the mother of Siiqqee holds her Siiqqee pointing it to the sky and enter between two fighting groups. Soon the fighting will stop.

Peaceful transition of power (Baallii): Baallii is the most important component that make Gadaa System unique in terms of power transfer. During the transition of power, there is no violence and conflict. This is mainly due to the Gadaa rules and regulations. The term of elected Gadaa leaders is limited to eight years. Moreover, fixing the date and place, the leaders transfer the power to the newly elected leaders through holding a big ceremony.

Odaa (sycamore tree): It is a tree which has significant meaning to the Oromo society as most of Gadaa ritual practices like Irreechaa, Ateetee, Nabii, Booranticha, Dhibaayyuu, Garanfata and Ayyaana. Prayers are preformed at big river basins, big mountain, large water bodies and under shade of big trees like odaa (sycamore tree). The Odaa (sycamore) is more than a generalized symbol of democratic discussion.

Age-set social organization, meaning and function of Gadaa system in different scholars tongue, constituents of Gadaa System like, Qaalluu (religious institution), Kallachaa, Caaccuu, laws of the God, laws of father, mother and earth, Irrechaa celebration , Gadaa's executive officials, compensation and mediation peace making process, siiqqee (thick stick of women right), peaceful power transition of Gadaa leader and symbolic representation of Odaa (sycamore tree) are some crucial forefather's values.

They as well have been practised so far by the present generation. If so, what Gadaa's knowledge contribute for the next generation after being inscribed in the UNESCO's intangible heritage lists? Gadaa expertness, elites and Abbaa Gadaa are saying that there are a number of Gadaa institutions that have not been recognized so far. As most Oromo elites and elders refer the Gadda System, it is the oldest indigenous African ritual governing system. All in all, the Abbaa Gadaa (Gadaa leader) elites, elders, universities researchers and the public at large should work hand-in-hand to popularize the entire aspects of Gadaa System. Particularly, the young generation need to familiarize themselves with the Gadaa System. Leaders and Policy-makers need to give due attention to this eldest indigenous African ritual governing knowledge in a bid to make it known to the whole world.