22 December 2016

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: 3rd National Construction Sector Conference to Open Today

By Tewodros Kassa

The Ministry of Construction announced that a national consultative meeting involving sector actors would be opened here today.

Briefing journalists in connection with the event yesterday, Minister Eng. Aisha Mohammed said that Ethiopia has made a remarkable progress in the sector over the last ten years. The conference would play a significant role in creating local contractors competitive at international level and promoting technology assisted construction industry, she added.

According to her, the main objective of the conference is to discuss sector challenges, and amended sector proclamation.

Ethiopia has own ancient and leading construction sector civilization like Axum and Lalibela which witnesses the country being the home of stunning construction arts, she said.

Citing data collected in 2015, she said the sector creates job opportunities for over 1.2 million citizens owning 12 percent of the nation's total workforce.

