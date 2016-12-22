22 December 2016

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Sika Opens Concrete Admixture Plant in Ethiopia

By Robel Yohannes

Sika founded its national subsidiary in Ethiopia approximately a year ago.

The Swiss-based Sika, the first-ever international company to manufacture its products locally, opened its concrete admixture production plant in Ethiopia.

According to Fana Broadcasting Corporate, the move would create a basis to build up business activities in the growth market , which has a total population approximately 100 million.

The Company has founded its national subsidiary in Ethiopia approximately a year ago, and it is positioning itself to tap into the second biggest economy in sub-Saharan Africa in population terms, and the fourth biggest in terms of economic output with a construction sector set to grow more strongly than other countries in the sub-Saharan region.

Regional Manager EMEA Paul Schuler said: "The new factory in Ethiopia is part of the systematic implementation of our Africa strategy. We are playing a pioneering role in setting up local production, and this will bring us significant competitive advantages."

According to the regional manager, customers would benefit from local product formulations that are perfectly adapted to the raw materials and local requirements, as well as from shorter delivery times. "This step creates a foundation for further growth in this promising market."

