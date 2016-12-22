South Africa: Minister Nhleko Takes Anti-Crime Campaign to Jozini

Pretoria — Police Minister Nkosinathi Nhleko is on Thursday in Jozini, northern KwaZulu-Natal, where he is leading an anti-crime campaign.

The campaign, which involves various SAPS units and members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (DPCI), commonly known as the Hawks, is part of ongoing work to respond to community complaints about crime in the area, which borders Swaziland and Mozambique.

Minister Nhleko said people in the Mkhanyakude police cluster - comprising areas such as Jozini, Hlabisa, Mkhuze and Sodwana Bay - have been calling for sterner police action to help address various acts of criminality that threaten their livelihoods and sense of order and peace.

"I am pleased that today a combined operation lead by Major General Ntlemeza of the DPCI and Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Langa is here to reassure our people about this government's commitment to fight crime.

"I have been in the area several times this year and I am confident that we are making a difference in the quest to free all citizens from the scourge of crime," Minister Nhleko said on Thursday.

The Minister is accompanied by the head of the DPCI Major General Berning Ntlemeza and the acting KwaZulu-Natal Commissioner Bhekinkosi Langa.

Minister Nhleko will later be in Charlestown near Newcastle on the border between South Africa and Swaziland.

On Friday he will visit Mpumalanga to continue with the festive season anti-crime drive.