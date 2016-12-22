22 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Three Suspected Cop Killers Abandon Bail Bid

The three suspects accused of murdering Cape Town policeman Mziwonke Siwisa abandoned their bail bid in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Xolani Ndesi, Athi Mdluli and Jackson Lubabalo Mhobo were last Wednesday arrested for the shooting which claimed the 25-year-old officer's life on December 12 in Wallacedene.

Siwisa had been on his way to work.

His service pistol was stolen. The constable had been dressed in civilian clothes over his uniform and died at the scene.Mdluli is believed to have been out on parole when Siwisa was gunned down.

The trio, all in their early twenties, face charges of murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and armed robbery with aggravating circumstances.

An attempted murder charge against Mdluli and Ndesi was also being investigated following a shooting in Kraaifontein on November 26.

The case against Mdluli was withdrawn.

The matters were postponed to February 22 for further investigation.

